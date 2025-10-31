Armed Forces Cycling Championship Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Armed Forces Cycling Championship for the 2025-2026 season, organised by the Military Sports Federation, concluded with the participation of nine teams from various units of the Qatar Armed Forces, in addition to three teams from the Qatar Amiri Guard, the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and the Qatar Police Sports Federation team.

In the individual (officers) category, the Police Sports Federation team secured first place, followed by the Qatar Amiri Land Forces team in second, and the Amiri Guard team in third.

In the individual (enlisted personnel) category, the National Service Academy team claimed first place, the Qatar Amiri Air Force team finished second, and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) team finished third.

As for the team category, the Military Parade Centre team won first place, the Qatar Amiri Air Force team came in second, and the Qatar Amiri Air Defence Forces team finished third.

At the end of the championship, President of the Military Sports Federation Brigadier General Dr. Yousef Dossmal Al Kuwari, honoured the winners.

It is worth noting that this championship is one of the key military tournaments designed to showcase the physical strength and endurance of officers and soldiers. The competition demands a high level of both physical and mental effort.