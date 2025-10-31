'Qatar Assisting Confronting Parties In The Great Lakes Region To Initiate Dialogue'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Paris: The State of Qatar participated yesterday in the Conference on Peace and Prosperity for the Great Lakes Region, held in Paris.

Qatar was represented at the conference by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi. In his address to the conference, His Excellency stated that over the past year, the State of Qatar has worked closely with regional and international partners to assist parties in the Great Lakes region in transitioning from confrontation to dialogue.

He added that, based on the understandings reached in Washington in June 2025, the Doha Declaration of Principles, signed on July 19, 2025, laid a solid foundation for continued engagement and confidence-building between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance (March 23 Movement).

As they speak, and thanks to Qatar's facilitation and close coordination with its partners, His Excellency continued, the parties are now working towards a framework peace agreement that would reinforce the ceasefire, ensure humanitarian access, and pave the way for a comprehensive and lasting settlement. He explained that, alongside its diplomatic efforts, Qatar has provided humanitarian assistance to support emergency relief operations and meet the urgent needs of vulnerable communities affected by the conflict.

In parallel, he added, through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and in partnership with Unicef and its international partners, Qatar has allocated $25m to expand education and child protection programs in conflict-affected areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

His Excellency noted that these initiatives aim to restore hope for thousands of children, strengthen local resilience, and ensure that the fruits of peace are reflected both in classrooms and communities.

He emphasised that these combined efforts reflect Qatar's firm belief that peace must be sustained through tangible improvements in the daily lives of those it seeks to protect.

His Excellency underscored that humanitarian diplomacy lies at the heart of Qatar's foreign policy, affirming that the State continues to work with international and local partners across various regions to deliver life-saving assistance, protect civilians, and support access to education, healthcare, and human dignity for all those affected by conflict.

He confirmed that Qatar's approach is guided by a simple yet profound conviction, that every step toward peace must begin with a commitment to alleviating human suffering. Therefore, the State of Qatar will remain a genuine and reliable partner, working side by side with France, Togo, the African Union, the United States, and all Qatar's international partners to help the Great Lakes region transition from fragility to stability, and from crisis to a just and lasting peace.