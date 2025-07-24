403
STELLANTIS ISSUES SAFETY RECALL REMINDER: TAKATA AIRBAGS
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) • Ongoing safety recall on vehicles equipped with Takata airbags
• Stellantis urges customers in the Middle East to act immediately and check if their vehicle is affected via the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) tool
• Repairs are free of charge
• Affected brands include Citroën, DS Automobiles, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Opel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2025 – Stellantis Middle East is issuing a reminder recall campaign for specific vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators across its Citroën, DS Automobiles, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Opel brands. Owners of affected models are strongly urged to check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), and if affected, schedule a free-of-charge airbag replacement at an authorized service center.
The airbag inflators, manufactured by the Japanese supplier Takata, can degrade over time, especially in hot and humid climates like the Middle East. In the event of a collision, a ruptured inflator can project sharp metal fragments into the vehicle cabin, posing a risk of serious injury or even death. Many of the affected vehicles are over 10 years old, and current owners may not be aware they are driving a vehicle equipped with a faulty airbag.
The recall covers millions of vehicles globally and continues to be one of the largest automotive safety campaigns in history.
To assist customers in identifying whether their vehicle is affected, Stellantis has launched a VIN Check Tool, available online at #/takata. All Middle East customers of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM can also check their status through MOPAR Middle East at Mopar Middle East – Service & Parts.
If the vehicle is confirmed to be affected, customers should contact their nearest authorized dealer to schedule a free airbag replacement. Owners of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or RAM vehicles may also book appointments through the Mopar Middle East website.
Vehicles potentially affected (model years vary by market):
Chrysler
- Chrysler 300 (2005 – 2015)
Dodge
- Dodge Magnum (2005)
- Dodge Durango (2004 – 2009)
- Dodge Dakota (2006 – 2008)
- Dodge Charger (2006 – 2015)
- Dodge Challenger (2008 – 2014)
Jeep
- Jeep Wrangler (2007 – 2016)
RAM
- Ram 1500 (2004 – 2008)
- Ram 2500 (2003 – 2008)
- Ram 3500 (2003 – 2008)
Citroën
- Citroen C3 (2011 -2017)
- Citroen C4 (2012-2017)
- Citroen C -Zero (2015)
- Citroën DS3 (2011 – 2016)
- Citroën DS4 (2011 – 2017)
- Citroën DS5 (2013 – 2017)
Opel
- Opel Astra H (2005 – 2013)
- Opel Astra J (2010 – 2018)
- Opel Cascada (2014 – 2018)
- Opel Mokka (2013 – 2017)
- Opel Vectra C (2006 – 2008)
- Opel Zafira C (2013 – 2017)
- Opel Meriva B (2013 – 2015)
- Opel Signum (2007)
This replacement is free-of-charge and should be completed as soon as possible. Middle East owners of these models are strongly urged to check their VINs and contact an authorized service provider immediately to schedule a free-of-charge airbag replacement.
For further assistance, customers may contact:
Telephone: +971 600-565561
Email: ...
Chat: mideast.mopar
# # #
