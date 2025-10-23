Scalp ZERO DTE SPY On The 1-Minute Timeframe With“Candle Story” - A Real-Time Candle Psychology Indicator By Coffee With Q Developers

The Coffee With Q Developers, led by data journalist and Forbes Council member Qamar Zaman, have announced the release of Candle Story, an advanced trading indicator designed for both TradingView and ThinkorSwim platforms. Built specifically for traders scalping SPX and SPY zero days-to-expiration (0DTE) options, Candle Story interprets live candle psychology and institutional intent in real time - transforming raw price data into an actionable behavioral map.







The indicator decodes every candle as it forms, classifying market behavior into four dynamic categories - Strong, Normal, Weak, and Hidden (Trap) - displayed cleanly across the chart header. By doing so, traders can instantly visualize momentum shifts and detect engineered liquidity traps without relying on lagging indicators or cluttered visuals.

“Our goal was to help traders see what institutions see,” said Qamar Zaman, Founder of Coffee With Q and the Q Algo Training Program.“Candle Story turns the noise of a 1-minute SPY chart into a clear narrative of control and intent - so traders can make smarter, faster decisions.” **

Developed by the Coffee With Q Developers, Candle Story is part of the Q Algo ecosystem - a collection of behavioral trading tools built to enhance trader discipline and clarity. Designed for 0DTE scalpers and intraday professionals, Candle Story helps traders read market sentiment as it happens by decoding the psychological behavior behind every bar. (**).



Real-Time Institutional Read: Decodes each candle's internal psychology instantly.

Clean Visual Interface: Displays live top labels - no clutter, no bubbles.

Behavioral Classification System: Categorizes market candles as Strong, Normal, Weak, or Hidden (Trap).

Hidden Candle Detection: Identifies engineered“Hidden Bullish” and“Hidden Bearish” moves - common in liquidity sweeps. TradingView & ThinkorSwim Compatible: Designed to integrate with VWAP, EMAs, and QZ Maverick Flight Path levels.

Institutional traders use candle structure, wick length, and price aggression to read liquidity - a practice that's been largely invisible to retail traders until now. Candle Story bridges that gap, translating institutional candle logic into a simplified visualization that retail traders can actually act on.

“Every candle tells a story - of who's in control and who's fading out,” added Zaman.“Candle Story teaches traders to read that story live, one bar at a time.”

Coffee With Q Developers is a global innovation team led by Qamar Zaman, a Dallas-based day trader, data journalist, and Forbes Council member. The group specializes in building educational tools and algorithmic systems that blend storytelling, behavioral finance, and institutional market logic - helping retail traders develop professional-grade trading discipline.

For interviews or access to Candle Story (invite-only):

[email protected]

CoffeeWithQ.org

This analysis is based on options positioning (OI + Volume) and dealer exposure zones for SPX.

It is not financial advice. Always confirm setups with live price action and apply disciplined risk management. The information provided by Coffee With Q, including its newsletters, reports, or algorithmic tools (“Coffee With Q Content”), is for educational and informational purposes only.

Trading and investing in securities, derivatives, or digital assets-especially options and zero-DTE strategies-carry a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial capital.

Before acting on any data or signals, perform independent research and consult a qualified professional. Coffee With Q and its affiliates are not registered as broker-dealers or investment advisers with the SEC or FINRA. Nothing published constitutes an offer to buy or sell any security.