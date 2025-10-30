Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zurich Government Rejects Proposal To Take In Gaza Children

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Zurich cantonal government is sticking to its guns: it does not want to take in any injured children from Gaza. The security concerns are too great. This content was published on October 30, 2025 - 10:56 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
At the beginning of October, it became known that Health Director Natalie Rickli from the right-wing Swiss People's Party wanted to reject the proposal to take in children. A petition from the Social Democratic party with 42,000 signatures, which has since been submitted, has not changed her stance.

This content was published on Oct 24, 2025 Seven injured Palestinian children from Gaza took off on Friday morning from Amman in Jordan for Switzerland. They are to be treated in Swiss hospitals.

