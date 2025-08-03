403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian lab reveals date of first patients receiving cancer vaccine
(MENAFN) Russia is preparing to launch experimental treatments using its first AI-assisted, mRNA-based personalized cancer vaccine within the next few months, according to Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Research Institute. The vaccine is tailored for each patient using their genetic and tumor-specific data, making it non-transferable to others.
The initial trials will involve melanoma patients and will be conducted in collaboration with Moscow’s Hertsen Research Institute and Blokhin Cancer Center. While the Gamaleya Center will handle vaccine production, the clinical trials will be managed by these oncology institutions.
Developed since mid-2022, the vaccine uses mRNA technology to train the immune system to identify and destroy tumor cells via cytotoxic lymphocytes. The treatment’s personalized nature has led the Russian government to create a specialized regulatory framework distinct from standard drug approval processes. Gintsburg emphasized that the production and delivery of the vaccine – from tumor analysis to formulation – can be completed in about a week with the aid of artificial intelligence.
Animal testing and limited human trials have already shown encouraging results. While melanoma is the first focus, the Gamaleya Center is also working on vaccine models for other cancers such as pancreatic, kidney, and non-small-cell lung cancer – a leading cause of cancer-related deaths.
With around 4 million cancer patients and over 600,000 new cases annually in Russia, this innovation could mark a major advance in the country’s healthcare strategy. The project has also attracted interest from international medical institutions eager to collaborate.
The initial trials will involve melanoma patients and will be conducted in collaboration with Moscow’s Hertsen Research Institute and Blokhin Cancer Center. While the Gamaleya Center will handle vaccine production, the clinical trials will be managed by these oncology institutions.
Developed since mid-2022, the vaccine uses mRNA technology to train the immune system to identify and destroy tumor cells via cytotoxic lymphocytes. The treatment’s personalized nature has led the Russian government to create a specialized regulatory framework distinct from standard drug approval processes. Gintsburg emphasized that the production and delivery of the vaccine – from tumor analysis to formulation – can be completed in about a week with the aid of artificial intelligence.
Animal testing and limited human trials have already shown encouraging results. While melanoma is the first focus, the Gamaleya Center is also working on vaccine models for other cancers such as pancreatic, kidney, and non-small-cell lung cancer – a leading cause of cancer-related deaths.
With around 4 million cancer patients and over 600,000 new cases annually in Russia, this innovation could mark a major advance in the country’s healthcare strategy. The project has also attracted interest from international medical institutions eager to collaborate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment