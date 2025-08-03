403
Dormant Russian volcano erupts after six centuries
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake off the Pacific coast has reawakened the long-dormant Krasheninnikov volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, marking its first recorded eruption in centuries, according to local updates.
The eruption began at 4:50 a.m. local time on Sunday, launching an ash cloud approximately 6,000 meters into the sky from the 1,856-meter-high peak, as reported by regional volcanic monitoring authorities.
“This is the first historic eruption of Krasheninnikov in 600 years,” stated the head of the monitoring team. She noted that a lava dome has started to form along the volcano's slope, accompanied by continuous ash emissions and intense steam-gas discharge from the northern crater.
Situated roughly 50 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the volcano—named after explorer Stepan Krasheninnikov—features a pair of overlapping stratovolcanoes nestled within a large caldera inside the Kronotsky Nature Reserve.
Historical data places the last known lava activity at the site around the year 1463, with a possible margin of error of about 40 years. Minor geothermal activity was last observed in 1963, but no eruption had occurred in modern times until now.
In response to the eruption, officials raised the aviation alert level from green to orange. Ashfall has been detected as far as 75 kilometers to the east within the protected nature area, although no impact has been reported in nearby residential zones.
