Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Countdown Begins for Moscow’s Intervision Music Contest

2025-08-03 03:28:34
(MENAFN) The final countdown has started for Intervision, a global music competition scheduled to take place in Moscow.

Tickets for the grand finale were officially released on Friday, marking just 50 days remaining until the event.

The announcement, which included Olympic ice dancer and show producer Ilya Averbukh, was made during a live broadcast from RT’s studio located on Moscow’s Manezhnaya Square.

“This is a very important and significant event,” Averbukh stated during the broadcast.

He further explained that Intervision aims to connect cultures through music and deliver a “world-class show.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in February mandating the event as part of international cultural cooperation.

The contest is presented as an international alternative to Eurovision, offering a platform for worldwide participation following Russia’s ban from the European contest in 2022.

This year’s competition will showcase artists from 21 nations, including both performers and national jurors from Russia, Cuba, Belarus, Serbia, Qatar, and Venezuela.

The final is set for September 20 at the Live Arena in Moscow.

Organizers mentioned that the production team involves experts behind major Russian events such as the Sochi Olympics opening ceremony, promising an impressive level of showmanship.

Russian singer Shaman will represent the host nation with his track “Straight to the Heart.”

“Every artist will carry the culture of their country,” Averbukh noted, emphasizing that the main challenge lies in balancing national identity with universal appeal.

