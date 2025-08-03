Zodiac Remedies To Enhance Love And Understanding In Your Marriage
Here are some astrological remedies for relationship problems for all 12 zodiac signs. It details the causes of problems for each sign and the worship methods to resolve them.
Aries: Quick temper can cause tension. Offer milk to Murugan on Tuesdays.
Taurus: Suspicion and selfishness can lead to fights. Worship Mahalaxmi on Fridays.
Gemini: Control your speech. Worship Vishnu on Wednesdays.
Cancer: Excessive possessiveness can cause issues. Worship Durga on Mondays.Leo: Overconfidence can cause clashes. Worship the Sun God on Sundays. Virgo: Critical nature can disrupt peace. Worship Ganesha on Wednesdays. Libra: Indecisiveness can trigger fights. Worship the Moon on Fridays. Scorpio: Harsh words and suspicion can lead to arguments. Worship Shani on Tuesdays.
Sagittarius: Love for freedom and harsh words can cause problems. Worship Dakshinamurthy on Thursdays.
Capricorn: Excessive control can create issues. Worship Shani on Saturdays.
Aquarius: Aloofness can lead to problems. Worship Hanuman on Saturdays.
Pisces: Dreamy nature and unclear actions can cause fights. Worship Guru on Thursdays.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
