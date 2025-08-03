Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zodiac Remedies To Enhance Love And Understanding In Your Marriage

2025-08-03 03:11:12
Here are some astrological remedies for relationship problems for all 12 zodiac signs. It details the causes of problems for each sign and the worship methods to resolve them.

Aries: Quick temper can cause tension. Offer milk to Murugan on Tuesdays. 

Taurus: Suspicion and selfishness can lead to fights. Worship Mahalaxmi on Fridays.

Gemini: Control your speech. Worship Vishnu on Wednesdays. 

Cancer: Excessive possessiveness can cause issues. Worship Durga on Mondays.

Leo: Overconfidence can cause clashes. Worship the Sun God on Sundays. Virgo: Critical nature can disrupt peace. Worship Ganesha on Wednesdays. Libra: Indecisiveness can trigger fights. Worship the Moon on Fridays. Scorpio: Harsh words and suspicion can lead to arguments. Worship Shani on Tuesdays.

Sagittarius: Love for freedom and harsh words can cause problems. Worship Dakshinamurthy on Thursdays. 

Capricorn: Excessive control can create issues. Worship Shani on Saturdays. 

Aquarius: Aloofness can lead to problems. Worship Hanuman on Saturdays. 

Pisces: Dreamy nature and unclear actions can cause fights. Worship Guru on Thursdays.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

