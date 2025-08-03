Despite Announcements, Major Flyover Projects Still In Limbo

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Despite recent government announcements of a massive infrastructure push - including new flyovers and construction projects worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore - most of the promised developments in Srinagar remain limited to papers, fuelling public frustration amid worsening traffic congestion.

One of the centerpiece projects is the proposed flyover from Jehangir Chowk to Pantha Chowk, projected as a game changer for the city's notorious traffic jams.“The Jehangir Chowk–Pantha Chowk flyover is part of our broader initiative to decongest Srinagar and modernize urban mobility,” a senior official from the Jammu and Kashmir Public Works Department said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that the department has secured significant funding and is committed to seeing these projects through.

However, Srinagar residents say they have been hearing similar promises for years.“It's not the first time we have heard about new flyovers or intersection expansions. We welcome the announcements, but unless work actually starts, these remain empty promises,” said Farooq Ahmad, a local shopkeeper near Qamarwari.

According to official sources, the government's plans also include major flyovers from Dalgate to Jehangir Chowk and at other bottlenecks.“Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and other necessary documentation have already been prepared for several of these projects,” said a senior PWD engineer.

“But, due to a variety of administrative and logistical challenges, physical work has not yet commenced on many sites,” he added.

The persistent delays are particularly troubling for commuters and business owners in traffic prone localities including Jehangir Chowk, Batmaloo, Qamarwari, Rambagh, Baghat, Natipora, and Umarabad.“Every day, we get stuck in traffic for up to an hour just to travel a few kilometers. It's affecting our livelihoods,” said Mushtaq Lone, a businessman from Natipora.

Official statistics highlight the scale of the problem: approximately four lakh vehicles ply on Srinagar roads each day. With traffic volumes continuing to rise and no significant new infrastructure yet in place, congestion is now a daily ordeal for the city's residents.“We understand the public's concerns and are working to expedite project clearances. The government remains committed to improving urban infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir,” said a senior PWD Official.