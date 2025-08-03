403
Indonesia Volcano Erupts Again for Second Consecutive Day
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupted for the second consecutive day on Saturday, unleashing an ash plume that soared up to 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) from its crater, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.
The volcanic ash reached an altitude exceeding 19.5 kilometers (12.1 miles) above sea level, the agency confirmed.
In the aftermath of the eruption, authorities cautioned about the potential for cold lava floods—also known as lahars—due to volcanic material mixing with rainfall, a local news outlet, reported.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Air travel was significantly impacted. At El Tari Airport in Kupang, the capital of East Nusa Tenggara province, volcanic activity forced the cancellation of 14 incoming and outgoing flights. Several domestic routes at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport also experienced disruptions.
Officials have urged both residents and visitors to remain at least six to seven kilometers (3.7 to 4.3 miles) away from the volcano’s danger zone.
In a deadly eruption at the same site last November, at least nine people lost their lives and dozens more were injured.
The volcano, standing at 1,584 meters (5,197 feet), forms part of a dual-volcano complex alongside Mount Lewotobi Perempuan, located in Flores Timur district.
Indonesia, positioned on the geologically volatile Ring of Fire, is home to 120 active volcanoes.
In a separate development, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency announced Saturday that it is actively monitoring fire outbreaks in West Kalimantan province, near the Malaysian border. The agency said it is employing satellite imaging and aerial patrols to track the hotspots. As of Thursday, the fires had scorched 1,149 hectares.
