SpaceX Crew-11 Successfully Docks at ISS


2025-08-03 02:00:19
(MENAFN) NASA confirmed on Saturday that the SpaceX Crew-11 astronauts successfully reached the International Space Station.

The four-member Crew-11 team launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday.

This arrival initiates a critical six-month expedition, during which astronauts from the United States, Japan, and Russia will carry out important scientific experiments on the space station. Their research will focus on areas such as stem cell development and plant biology.

NASA greeted the newly arrived astronauts on X, posting: “Welcome to the @Space_Station, Crew-11!”

The agency continued to provide live streaming of the mission’s progress and the official welcoming event.

