Fastag Annual Pass: How To Purchase It Ahead Of Its Activation On Independence Day, August 15? Check Step-By-Step

The India's electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), FASTag, will have a major update with the new annual pass being effective and especially giving a relief to those who travel often. As FASTag annual pass nears its activation on 15 August, Independence Day, know how you can buy it online to avoid any hassle.

What is FASTag Annual Pass?

Announced by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the FASTag annual pass is a one-time prepaid toll plan available for private, non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, vans, with an limit of up to 200-trips or the one-year validity.

FASTag will remain the standard toll collection system on State Highways, state-run expressways, and local roads, even though it primarily covers tolls on National Highways and Expressways.

How to buy FASTag Annual Pass?Open the Rajmarg Yatra application or visit the NHAI/MoRTH portal

2. Log in or enter your vehicle & FASTag details

3. Confirm eligibility: active FASTag, proper attachment, VRN link, no blacklist

4. Submit ₹3,000 online via available gateways

5. After payment verification, the Annual Pass is linked to your existing FASTag

6. You'll receive an SMS confirmation once activate

There is no need to buy a new FASTag for the annual pass-it will be activated on your existing FASTag, as long as it meets the eligibility requirements.

The pass is non-transferable and valid only for the specific vehicle to which the FASTag is registered and affixed.

What to do after buying FASTag Annual Pass?

Once you purchase the FASTag Annual Pass, it becomes linked to your existing FASTag account and vehicle registration number. The pass allows up to 200 toll transactions or remains valid for one year from the date of activation, whichever comes first. Each time you pass through an eligible toll plaza managed by NHAI or MoRTH, one trip is deducted from your annual limit.

After reaching the 200-trip limit or the one-year period, your FASTag account automatically switches back to the regular pay-per-use model. The pass is non-transferable, non-refundable, and cannot be used at tolls outside the national highway or expressway network covered by the scheme.