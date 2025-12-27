Can't Let Agitating Students Feel Isolated: MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 27 (IANS) National Conference (NC) leader and MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who has crossed swords with J&K CM Omar Abdullah on the reservation issue, said on Saturday that he cannot let the agitating students feel alone and will join their protests.

Talking to reporters here, Ruhullah Mehdi said: "If the government fails to take students into confidence over the pending decision on the reservation issue, I will not hesitate to join their protest."

"I have made a simple and straightforward demand before the authorities, to engage with the students and apprise them of the status of the decision-making process. Talk to the students, tell them what decisions have been taken, and what the status of the file is. If something falls under the oath of secrecy, don't disclose those details, but at least take the students into confidence," he said.

The NC MP from Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha constituency voiced concern over what he termed as repeated notifications and delays that have caused disappointment among students.

"If the government cannot even talk to them, then I will not let these students be alone. If they want someone to speak for them, I am ready for it and will give full support. There are still a few hours left for the authorities to show empathy," he said, referring to his deadline of December 27, after which he has said he would join the students' protest on job reservations.

"If they have even a little sympathy for the students, they should call them, talk to them, and inform them about where the process stands and what steps, if any, have been taken," he said.

He reiterated that the students will decide the venue of the protest. "Wherever the students sit, I will sit there," Aga Ruhullah said.

On the lynching issue in Bangladesh and India, Ruhulla Mehdi termed lynching and extrajudicial killings as terrorism, irrespective of religion or geography.

"Whether it happens in India or Bangladesh, whether the victim is Muslim or non-Muslim, lynching is terrorism. Killing of any innocent person through mob violence amounts to terrorism andsuch acts must be opposed unequivocally," he said.

The NC MP has already locked horns with Chief Minister and party Vice President, Omar Abdullah, on the issue of reservations.

Omar Abdullah has categorically told Ruhullah Mehdi that a constitutional issue like reservations cannot be decided on the road or through street protests.

He warned Ruhullah Mehdi of attempting to use the issue for political mileage, while also challenging medi "not to think too big of himself".