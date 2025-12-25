Sun Amer Triumphs In Nail-Biting Muaither Cup Finish

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sun Amer emerged victorious in a tough field in a gripping Purebred Arabian Handicap (80–100) for four-year-olds, clinching the Muaither Cup by a head at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The thrilling 1700m Class 2 contest saw several leaders, including Alhafar, Rammah and Al Mustafiz. The six-year-old grey, guided by jockey Soufiane Saadi, settled towards the rear in the early stages but surged at the decisive moment.

Ridden by Ivan Rossi, Salwa looked poised for victory in the final 200m, but Bader Al Balushi-trained Sun Amer hit top gear in the closing moments to edge past Salwa and secure the title for owner Khalid Mohammed Al-Harami. Marco Casamento steered Al Kazim to third place.

The winners of the Muaither Cup were honoured by Head of Racing Operations at Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Rashid Saed Adiba.

“It was a good head-to-head battle until the end, but we won it, and I am very happy. I tried to maintain the right position and balance in a tough race,” jockey Saadi said after the victory.

Later in the eight-race card, Saleh Salem Al-Marri completed a hat-trick by guiding Suheal Qatar to a head win in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap. He had earlier claimed victories in the Thoroughbred Handicap 0-75, 3YO+ and Local Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden Plate with Loaded Gun and Fathi, respectively.

Meanwhile, Za'eer Al Shahania, under Faleh Bughenaim, showcased blistering speed to win the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (75–95) by almost four lengths, while Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik piloted Kafalat to an impressive victory in the Purebred Arabian Handicap.

The meeting opened with Thunder Valley, ridden by Arnaud De Lepine, winning the Thoroughbred Handicap (45–65), followed by a neck win for Nahar, guided by Pierre Charles Boudot, in the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate.

Action now shifts to Al Uqda Racecourse tomorrow, featuring another eight-race card headlined by the Distaff Cup - Thoroughbred (Fillies and Mares) Graduation Plate (Class 4).

27th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Muaither Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Muaither Cup - Purebred Arabian Handicap 80-100 (Class 2)

Sun Amer, Bader Al Balushi, Soufiane Saadi

Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0-65)

Suheal Qatar, Abdulaziz Hamad Al Marri, Saleh Salem Al-Marri

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (75-95)

Za'eer Al Shahania, Eng. Osama Omer Al-Dafea, Faleh Bughenaim

Purebred Arabian Handicap (55-75)

Kafalat, Ahmed Kobeissi, Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik

Thoroughbred Handicap 0-75, 3YO+, 1900m

Loaded Gun, Gassim Al Ghazali, Saleh Salem Al-Marri

Local Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden Plate

Fathi, Fahad Rashid Al Khayarin, Saleh Salem Al-Marri

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate

Nahar, Hamad Al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65)

Thunder Valley, Hadi Al Ramzani, Arnaud De Lepine