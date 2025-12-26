Islamabad Raises Alarm Over Social Media Videos Calling For Army Chief's Killing

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The government of Pakistan has formally approached the British government, urging immediate action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-linked social media accounts allegedly circulating videos that contain threats to assassinate the country's Chief of Army Staff.

In a letter addressed to the UK Home Office, Islamabad warned that such content goes beyond political speech and constitutes explicit incitement to violence and terrorism.

According to the letter, videos shared by PTI-associated platforms are calling for the killing of the army chief, a move the Pakistani government says cannot be described as rhetoric or political expression.

Instead, it argues, the material clearly incites the assassination of a senior military official of a United Nations member state, placing it squarely within the ambit of criminal and terrorist activity.

The letter further states that PTI-linked social media platforms have repeatedly been used to spread calls for unrest and violence, contributing to instability inside Pakistan.

The government has requested British authorities to identify individuals involved in issuing threats of murder and violence, conduct thorough investigations, and initiate legal proceedings against them under applicable UK laws.

Pakistan has also sought a broader investigation into the alleged role of PTI and its affiliated platforms in promoting violence, hatred, and large-scale disorder within the country. The letter calls for what it terms“decisive legal and administrative action” against the party for inciting violence and unrest, including the possibility of a ban.

Emphasising the international dimension of the issue, the Pakistani government urged the UK to ensure that its territory is not used to fuel violence, terrorism, or instability against Pakistan. The letter describes the matter as a test of Britain's commitment to counterterrorism, international law, and responsible state conduct.

It also cautions that silence from the UK would not be interpreted as neutrality and could have serious consequences for mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries.

Stressing the importance Pakistan places on its relationship with the United Kingdom, the government expressed hope that the issue would be addressed promptly and through appropriate legal channels.