Lals Group's Pure Bliss Development Announces Topping Out Of Bliss Tower At Dubai Land Residence Complex

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With this major construction milestone, the project moves toward its scheduled completion soon, as 90 per cent of the units have been sold.

Dubai, UAE – December, 2025: Pure Bliss Development, owned by Lals Group, one of the region's most prominent retail conglomerates, has announced the topping out of Bliss Tower, its flagship residential project in the Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), signifying completion of the major building structure.

Mr. Lal Ganwani, Chairman of Lals Group, and Mr. Jayant Ganwani, Vice Chairman of Lals Group, announced the milestone at a ceremony marking the project's progression into the next phase of development.

Constructed and marketed in collaboration with GRID as its Development Lifecycle Management Partner, over 90 per cent of Bliss Tower units have been sold, as it moves toward its scheduled completion soon.

Bliss Tower is located within a master-planned community aligned with Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan, where more than 60 per cent of the area is dedicated to green and open spaces. Rooted in Japanese minimalism and thoughtful design, the development focuses on clarity, comfort, and effortless everyday living, offering residents a balanced lifestyle supported by curated amenities and a strong community infrastructure.

The project comprises a collection of well-planned one-bedroom, premium two-bedroom, and 2.5-bedroom residences, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern urban residents. With prices starting from AED 1.1 million and supported by an attractive 20:80 payment plan, Bliss Tower presents a compelling proposition for both end-users and investors.

Speaking at the ceremony celebrating the topping out of the tower, Mr. Jayant Ganwani said,“We are delighted to mark the topping out of Bliss Tower in DLRC, one of Dubai's fastest-growing investment corridors. The project offers exceptional connectivity to key destinations, including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Academic City, Dubai Outlet Mall, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Dubai Silicon Oasis. Bliss Tower truly meets the evolving needs of residents and investors, with timely supply meeting clear demand.”

Bliss Tower is being developed in collaboration with GRID, overseeing design, construction, and go-to-market execution to ensure a seamless and high-quality delivery.

“GRID has delivered an exceptional development journey from design and construction through marketing and sales. The topping out of Bliss Tower within 14 months from breaking ground is a testament to this collaboration,” Mr. Ganwani added.

Mr. Shreen Gupta, Founder and CEO of GRID, noted,“The vision set by the Ganwani family for this project was to create one of the finest residential developments in the neighbourhood, defined by quality, comfort, and thoughtful design. With the completion of this phase of construction, it is evident that Bliss Tower is a reflection of precise execution, strong collaboration, and a shared commitment to delivering excellence.”

“In a market where access to high-quality contractors remains a challenge, GRID's extensive network enabled us to deliver a seamless journey from concept to keys,” he further said.

According to Mr. Ganwani, market response to Bliss Tower has been strong, demonstrating sustained demand for well-designed, mid-market residential offerings. The development is progressing at a time when the supply of spacious, thoughtfully planned one- and two-bedroom homes remains limited, reinforcing its appeal among discerning buyers.

Highlighting the project's performance, Mr. Maurya Krishna, Board Member and Partner at GRID, said,“From day one, the project was carefully de-risked. Today, nearly 90 per cent of the tower's units have been sold, with notable price appreciation achieved within just four months. Bliss Tower stands out as one of DLRC's strongest success stories.”

“With the main structure now complete and interior works underway, Bliss Tower is well positioned to become a defining residential address within the community,” he added.

Bliss Tower offers a comprehensive range of lifestyle amenities, including an infinity lap pool, natural-light fitness studio, yoga and meditation zones, indoor and outdoor play areas, a banquet hall, landscaped pathways, and community lounges. The development also integrates environmentally responsible features aligned with Dubai's sustainability vision.

About Lals Group:

Founded in 1979, Lals Group is one of the GCC's most established and diversified business groups, with nearly five decades of presence in the region. Headquartered in the UAE, the Group has built a strong reputation for introducing and scaling leading international and homegrown brands across retail and lifestyle categories.

Lals Group operates across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, managing over 2.5 million square feet of retail space and 90+ outlets. Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as Homes r Us, Mom Store, Daiso Japan, U.S. Polo Assn., and Carter's, serving millions of customers across the region.

Beyond retail, the Group has diversified into real estate development, healthcare, fitness, FMCG distribution, education, and other emerging sectors. Its real estate portfolio includes landmark projects such as The 118 Downtown, The Residences JLT, and Signature Mansions at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Driven by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity, Lals Group continues to create long-term value across its markets.

About GRID:

GRID is an award-winning, privately held real estate development and development lifecycle management company operating across the UAE, UK, and Cyprus. The company is known for delivering design-led, high-quality developments across residential, branded residences, hospitality, commercial, and mixed-use sectors.

GRID manages a development portfolio exceeding USD 2.2 billion (approximately AED 8 billion), spanning more than 6.8 million square feet, with 1.9 million square feet already delivered. Backed by decades of collective expertise across development, design, delivery, and sales, the company combines thoughtful design with disciplined execution.

Recognised for its commitment to global standards, integrity, and quality, GRID collaborates with leading partners to deliver future-ready developments that create lasting value for investors, homeowners, and the cities they serve.