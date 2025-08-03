'I'm Excited To Be Joining A Massive Football Club Like West Ham': Callum Wilson
Wilson joins West Ham on a one-year contract following prolific spells with Newcastle United, AFC Bournemouth and Coventry City.
“I'm excited to be joining a massive Football Club like West Ham. A Club that shares a similar passion to mine, hard work, dedication and also I strive for success so I'm glad to be a part of it," said Wilson.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge. There's such talent within the squad. And obviously the gaffer's come in now, he's making everybody a team - all working in the same direction to achieve the goal which is to be finishing as high as possible in the league and it's what the fans deserve, what the team deserve and it's what the squad quality deserves too.”
Wilson has registered 111 direct goal involvements in 239 Premier League appearances and been capped nine times by England, scoring twice. Now, he will continue his career with the Hammers, and is looking forward to the opportunity to represent the historic London Club.
Head Coach Graham Potter believes Wilson's talent and personality will make him a good fit for his squad.
“We are pleased to welcome Callum to West Ham United,” said Potter.“He is a proven, experienced Premier League striker, with a great work ethic and a fantastic goalscoring record. He also has excellent character and personality, which is such an important factor, and something that we place a big emphasis on with our player recruitment.
“We have built a really good spirit and environment around the squad, and Callum will only strengthen and enhance that. He will be a good influence, especially on our young attacking players, and brings leadership qualities.
“I know that Callum is determined to make a really positive contribution to West Ham United, and we are all looking forward to working with him.”
