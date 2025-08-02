Anno Robot Unveils Top 1 Ice Cream Robot At IOTE X AGIC 2025, Reinforcing Global AI Leadership

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anno Robot, a China top high-tech enterprise and global leader in AI-driven commercial unmanned retail solutions, is set to make a significant impact at the prestigious IOTE x AGIC 2025 Shenzhen General Artificial Intelligence Exhibition. The company will proudly showcase its revolutionary Anno ice cream robot , recognized as the Top 1 Ice Cream Robot in the industry, alongside its cutting-edge portfolio of advanced robotic solutions, further solidifying its position as a China best manufacture in this rapidly evolving sector.IOTE x AGIC 2025: A Nexus of Innovation and AI ExcellenceThe IOTE x AGIC 2025 Shenzhen General Artificial Intelligence Exhibition, scheduled to take place at a prominent venue in Shenzhen, will serve as a critical platform for showcasing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT). This large-scale event is renowned for its comprehensive coverage of key AI segments, including smart retail, industrial automation, and intelligent manufacturing. It is a pivotal gathering for industry professionals, fostering collaboration, driving technological adoption, and shaping the future of AI. The exhibition is expected to draw a vast audience of experts, investors, and potential partners, all keen to explore emerging trends and impactful innovations in general artificial intelligence.Anno Robot: Pioneering Unmanned Retail with the Industry's Top 1 Ice Cream RobotFounded in 2017, Anno Robot has rapidly emerged as a dominant force in the unmanned retail landscape, with a core focus on desktop robotic arms and smart vending kiosks for coffee, tea, and mixed beverages. The company's participation in IOTE x AGIC 2025 underscores its commitment to continuous innovation, particularly in the realm of automated food and beverage preparation. The undeniable star attraction at the Anno Robot booth will be the Anno ice cream robot, which has consistently demonstrated superior performance, rapid service (averaging 45 seconds per serving), and unparalleled user satisfaction, earning its reputation as the Top 1 Ice Cream Robot in the market. This flagship product embodies the company's dedication to quality, efficiency, and an unparalleled customer experience.Anno Robot's product line is diverse, encompassing a range of coffee machines, ice cream machines, cocktail/beverage kiosks, and milk tea machines, all equipped with robotic arms for automated preparation and dispensing. The Anno ice cream robot, in particular, offers an open-style design aimed at attracting customer attention, supporting touch-screen payments via WeChat, Alipay, or card swipe, and taking charge of ice cream production and delivery. A closed-style robotic ice cream machine (6-axis robotic arm model) from Anno Robot has already secured top professional quality certifications, including EU CE, US FCC, and China ISO9001, and boasts over 70 national patents. These features highlight the technological sophistication and robust design that position the Anno ice cream robot as the industry leader.Core Strengths and Strategic Pillars: Driving Anno Robot's LeadershipAnno Robot's significant competitive advantages stem from several key strategic pillars that enable its market dominance:●Extensive Intellectual Property Portfolio: Anno Robot boasts an impressive intellectual property portfolio with over 70 national patents, including 27 utility model patents for its core solutions such as coffee, ice cream, and cocktail preparation. This robust patent protection creates a formidable barrier to entry for competitors, solidifying Anno Robot's leading position in the specialized robotic retail market.●Substantial R&D Investment: The company allocates a remarkable 30% of its annual revenue to research and development. This substantial investment, particularly for a company founded in 2017, underscores Anno Robot's profound commitment to continuous innovation and its proactive strategy to maintain technological leadership. This ensures that Anno Robot consistently introduces advanced features, new product lines, and enhanced performance, keeping its offerings at the forefront of a dynamic market.●Comprehensive International Certifications and Quality Assurance: Anno Robot's products are ISO/CE/FCC certified and undergo rigorous testing to ensure superior performance, reliability, and safety. The company adheres to a stringent quality inspection system and complies with CE certification and ISO 9001:2015 standards. External validation from Alibaba's supplier rating further confirms this commitment, with a product quality score of 4.9/5.●Extensive Global Reach and Diversified Industry Applications: Anno Robot's products have been sold in over 60 countries globally, expanding from an initial 50+ countries. The company serves a diverse range of sectors, including education, retail, and light industry. This rapid global penetration validates the market demand for its solutions worldwide and indicates an effective supply chain and distribution network.●Collaborative R&D Network: Anno Robot has forged cooperation agreements with over 70 institutions for joint research and development. This open innovation strategy accelerates technological advancements, diversifies expertise, and potentially sets industry standards, ensuring the development of more robust, feature-rich, and market-responsive products.●Ease of Learning and Integration: Anno Robot provides free online training, enabling employees to master robot programming and integration within 90 minutes. This accessibility significantly lowers the barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt advanced robotic technology, broadening Anno Robot's potential customer base.●24/7 Operation and Cost Savings: Anno Robot's products enable round-the-clock operation, eliminating the need for expensive physical stores and human labor. This significantly reduces operational costs and maximizes business hours, directly boosting sales and profits.●Lifetime System Maintenance and Support: All Anno Robot products come with a one-year warranty and lifetime system maintenance services. This commitment to long-term support fosters stronger customer loyalty and positions Anno Robot as a strategic partner beyond just a supplier, potentially leading to recurring revenue streams and a more stable business model.Key Product Application Scenarios and Customer CasesAnno Robot's solutions are ideally suited for high-traffic locations due to their practicality and entertainment value. Recommended deployment sites include tourist attractions, beaches, public parks, and airports. Currently, Anno Robot's equipment is deployed in government buildings, shopping centers, 24-hour hospitals, and various attractions.A significant operational advantage is the mobility of these robots, allowing businesses to optimize deployment locations based on changing foot traffic patterns or events, potentially overnight. This flexibility maximizes return on investment by enabling repositioning to capitalize on peak hours or specific events, directly addressing the limitations of fixed traditional retail locations.Industry Outlook and Data: A Growing Market for Unmanned RetailThe unmanned retail sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing labor costs, the demand for 24/7 availability, and advancements in AI and robotics. The global smart vending machine market, a segment where Anno Robot is a key player, is projected to expand significantly in the coming years.●Global Market Growth: The overall AI in retail market is expected to witness substantial growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a valuation of hundreds of billions of dollars.●Automation Adoption: The adoption of automation in the food and beverage industry continues to accelerate, driven by the need for efficiency and hygiene.●Consumer Preference: Consumers are increasingly embracing self-service and automated solutions, valuing convenience and speed.●Labor Shortage: The ongoing global labor shortage further fuels the demand for robotic solutions that can operate autonomously.Anno Robot's strategic positioning, marked by high R&D reinvestment and collaborative efforts, demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to maintaining competitive advantage and adapting to evolving market demands. Its global footprint and focus on making automation accessible signal a broad market capture strategy, appealing to businesses of all sizes.Conclusion: Anno Robot – The Future of Unmanned RetailAnno Robot's presence at IOTE x AGIC 2025 Shenzhen General Artificial Intelligence Exhibition will undoubtedly reinforce its status as a powerful contender and a leader in the unmanned retail sector. The company's clear vision, underpinned by advanced AI robotic technology, addresses critical labor and cost challenges in the retail industry. Its diversified product portfolio, highlighted by the Top 1 Anno ice cream robot, is supported by substantial R&D investment, an extensive patent portfolio, and strict adherence to international quality standards. Anno Robot is not merely a hardware supplier but a comprehensive solution partner aimed at modernizing and optimizing retail operations through intelligent automation systems. Its cutting-edge technology, strategic intellectual property protection, and customer-centric support combine to position it as an influential leader in the future development of the retail industry.For more information about Anno Robot and its innovative solutions, including the Top 1 Anno ice cream robot, please visit the official website:About Anno RobotAnno Robot (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., established in April 2017, is a Shenzhen National High-tech Enterprise focused on AI-driven commercial unmanned retail solutions. The company's core business revolves around desktop robotic arms and smart vending kiosks, primarily applied in coffee, tea, and mixed beverage fields. Anno Robot is dedicated to solving labor challenges in the retail industry by providing innovative products that reduce operational costs, ensure extended business hours, and boost sales and profits through 24/7 operation, continuously redefining the future of automated retail.

