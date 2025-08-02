Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In R**E Case Bengaluru Special Court Verdict
Expelled JD(S) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Special Court in Bengaluru for raping a 47-year-old domestic worker. The court also imposed a hefty fine on Revanna, who now has the option to challenge the sentence before the High Court. The case involves multiple allegations of sexual assault at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura and a Bengaluru residence in 2021, with key digital and forensic evidence presented during the trial.
