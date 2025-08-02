Ukrainian Navy Confirms Damage To Russian Nuclear Submarine Base In Kamchatka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk shared the information during a broadcast on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

“Yes, a number of verified-and trustworthy-sources confirm damage to the mooring front. However, this is a purely technical issue. You don't necessarily have to berth where you're based. It's not critically important,” Pletenchuk explained.

According to the Navy spokesperson, the issue is expected to be resolved similarly to how logistical challenges-such as resupply-are typically handled. He emphasized that the damage is unlikely to have a significant impact on the execution of combat missions. Nonetheless, he confirmed that the damage to the mooring infrastructure has been verified

As Ukrinform reported earlier, The Telegraph wrote that Russia's Far Eastern nuclear submarine base was likely affected by a tsunami that struck the Kamchatka coastline following a powerful earthquake.

