Zelensky: NABU And SAPO Expose MP, City Officials, And Service Members For Bribery

2025-08-02 03:07:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state announced this in a post on social media , as reported by Ukrinform.

“NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and Head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko delivered a report. A Ukrainian MP, along with heads of district and city administrations and several National Guard servicemembers, were exposed for bribery. I am grateful to the anti-corruption agencies for their work. There can only be zero tolerance for corruption, clear teamwork in uncovering it, and ultimately, a fair sentence,” wrote the head of state.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the independence of anti-corruption institutions, noting that a law passed on Thursday provides them with all the tools necessary for a real fight against corruption.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that reduced the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the same day.

The version of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on July 22 posed potential risks to the effective operation of the country's anti-corruption infrastructure, particularly threatening the institutional independence of NABU and SAPO.

In response, rallies were held in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine.

Read also: 'Important for trust between Ukraine and EU': Mathernová on NABU and SAPO independence

On July 24, President Zelensky approved the text of a new bill aimed at restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill both as a basis and in its entirety. President Zelensky signed it the same day, and the law immediately came into force.

