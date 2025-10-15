403
Canadian Gold, Cameco, Avino Among Stocks At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Allied Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-Week High of $28.33. Allied provides its preliminary operating results for the third quarter ending September 30. The Company produced over 87,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter and sold over 92,000 ounces of gold during the same period.
Anfield Energy Inc. (V) hit a new 52-Week High of $15.53. This week, Anfield rose 18.8% to $14.26 on volume of 339,869 shares.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-Week High of $250.13. Agnico Eagle rose 2.6% on volume of 149,191 shares
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-Week High of $13.90. Last week, Almonty filed a Notice of Application in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Pure Tungsten Inc. seeking injunctive relief to address materially false and misleading statements circulated by Pure Tungsten regarding Almonty, its flagship Sangdong Mine, and the past involvement of Mr. Tiger Kim in Almonty.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-Week High of $9.16. Avino reports production has remained strong during the quarter, with 580,780 silver equivalent ounces, reflecting steady operational performance, although slightly lower than the previous quarter due to normal mine sequencing.
Golden Minerals Company (V) hit a new 52-Week High of 77 cents. Golden announced this week the completion of the previously announced sale of its Velardeña oxide processing plant and water wells, located in Durango, Mexico, to a privately held Mexican company.
Azimut Exploration Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week high of 88 cents. Last week, Azmiut announced positive results from a systematic field program conducted this summer on its Wabamisk East Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (V) hit a new 52-Week High of 55 cents. Arizona announced positive column leach test progress from bulk samples at the Philadelphia Project. New data clearly demonstrate the benefit of HPGR crushing on near surface stockwork gold zone and the amenability of this material to heap leach extraction of gold and silver.
Brookfield Business Corporation (T) hit a new 52-Week High of $52.58. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $65.82. This week, Brookfield Infrastructure fell 36.6% to $60 on volume of 2,989,626 shares.
Bitfarms Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.43. Bitfarms Wednesday rose 5.0% on volume of 6,760,435 shares.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.26. Ballard announced Wednesday that Odyssey Trust Company has replaced Computershare Trust Company as the transfer agent effective August 11, 2025. Shareholders do not need to take any action in respect to the change in transfer agent.
B2Gold Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.94. BTG's stock price has almost doubled since experts' buy rating on the stock thanks to the remarkable surge in gold prices. While it is true that the stock price seems to be a little stretched now, they believe there is more to this story than just rising gold prices. Unlike many of its peers, which are mostly driven by the gold prices rally, BTG has a host of other catalysts that can trigger the next phase of the rally.
Cameco Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $130.84. Wednesday, Cameco rose 3.7% 82 on volume of 254,804 shares.
Canadian Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 66 cents. McEwen Inc. and Canadian Gold Corp. have entered into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which McEwen will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Canadian Gold by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
CommentsNo comment