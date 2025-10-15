403
Matthew Della Croce, Lars Rosene Launch New Global Strategic Communications Firm
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Former Allison Worldwide executive Matthew Della Croce and corporate communications veteran Lars Rosene have launched Clario Group, a new global strategic communications and advisory consultancy bringing together more than 30 senior counselors and agency partners across major markets.
Della Croce (pictured), Clario's CEO, was most recently global president and head of global corporate, CXO and CGO at Allison. Rosene, the firm's president, is a former Fortune 500 corporate officer and communications leader with experience in industrial and manufacturing sectors.
The firm positions itself as an alternative to the traditional holding company model, operating through a flatter structure designed to deliver integrated, senior-led counsel. Clario's approach combines AI-driven insights, behavioral science and creative design thinking aimed at helping organizations navigate complexity, change and growth.
“Our mission is to redefine what it means to be a trusted partner to the C-suite,” Rosene said.“We're focused on providing the clarity and performance leaders need to move forward with confidence and agility.”
Della Croce said Clario's launch reflects a shift in what clients expect from advisors.“Many of the largest agencies are unable to be nimble to adapt to change,” he said.“We believe there is an extraordinary need for this type of firm.”
Clario Group's founding team includes senior client counselors, executive advisors and partners from North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The firm's services span corporate reputation, leadership and culture, transformation and risk management.
