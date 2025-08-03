403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Famous Singers from Jammu and Kashmir - Aamir Naik , Faheem Abdullah, Qazi Toqeer
(MENAFN- Middle East Economic Survey) Famous Singers from Jammu and Kashmir 🎶
Jammu and Kashmir, known for its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, is also home to a wide range of musical talent. From soul-touching Sufi singers to emerging pop artists, the region has given India and the world many gifted voices. Here's a list of some of the most famous singers from Jammu and Kashmir:
🎤 1. Aamir Naik
Origin: Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir
Genre: Indie, Romantic, Folk-Pop
Highlights: A rising singer, songwriter, and performer, Aamir Naik has earned recognition for his heartfelt lyrics and emotional melodies. His songs like "Teri Heer Bano", "Tumse Hi Roshan" have resonated with youth, especially across digital platforms. He is also known for promoting Kashmiri culture through his music.
---
🎤 2. Qazi Touqeer
Origin: Srinagar, Kashmir
Genre: Bollywood, Pop
Highlights: Winner of Fame Gurukul (2005), Qazi became a national sensation. With a charismatic personality and powerful vocals, he remains a beloved figure in the Indian music scene. His rise inspired many Kashmiri youths to pursue singing.
---
🎤 3. Faheem Abdullah
Origin: Jammu & Kashmir
Genre: Pop, Indie
Highlights: Known for hits like “Saiyaara”, Faheem is an emerging sensation with a unique voice and a strong presence on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. His collaborations and solo tracks often blend modern sounds with cultural depth.
---
🎤 4. Aabha Hanjura
Origin: Srinagar, Kashmir
Genre: Folk Fusion, Indie
Highlights: Aabha is one of the foremost voices reviving Kashmiri folk music. With her band Sufistication, she brings together traditional Kashmiri tunes and contemporary rhythms. Songs like “Hukus Bukus” and “Roshewalla” showcase her rich artistry.
---
🎤 5. Ishfaq Kawa
Origin: Sopore, Baramulla
Genre: Sufi, Kashmiri Folk
Highlights: Ishfaq is known for powerful renditions of traditional Sufi songs. His voice brings life to the timeless poetry of saints and mystics. He is often seen performing in cultural events across Kashmir and India.
---
🎤 6. Waqar Khan
Origin: Kashmir
Genre: Modern Kashmiri Pop
Highlights: A youth icon in Kashmir, Waqar blends Western beats with Kashmiri lyrics. His videos often reflect local life, landscapes, and emotions that connect deeply with young audiences.
---
🎤 7. Shazia Bashir
Origin: Jammu
Genre: Folk and Devotional
Highlights: Shazia is a leading female voice in Dogri and Punjabi devotional music. She has been recognized for preserving traditional tunes and promoting regional music through stage shows and recordings.
---
🎤 8. Raja Bilal
Origin: Anantnag, Kashmir
Genre: Kashmiri Pop, Classical
Highlights: Raja Bilal is known for his rich classical base and vocal prowess. He is among the few singers keeping classical Kashmiri music alive with modern appeal.
Jammu and Kashmir, known for its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, is also home to a wide range of musical talent. From soul-touching Sufi singers to emerging pop artists, the region has given India and the world many gifted voices. Here's a list of some of the most famous singers from Jammu and Kashmir:
🎤 1. Aamir Naik
Origin: Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir
Genre: Indie, Romantic, Folk-Pop
Highlights: A rising singer, songwriter, and performer, Aamir Naik has earned recognition for his heartfelt lyrics and emotional melodies. His songs like "Teri Heer Bano", "Tumse Hi Roshan" have resonated with youth, especially across digital platforms. He is also known for promoting Kashmiri culture through his music.
---
🎤 2. Qazi Touqeer
Origin: Srinagar, Kashmir
Genre: Bollywood, Pop
Highlights: Winner of Fame Gurukul (2005), Qazi became a national sensation. With a charismatic personality and powerful vocals, he remains a beloved figure in the Indian music scene. His rise inspired many Kashmiri youths to pursue singing.
---
🎤 3. Faheem Abdullah
Origin: Jammu & Kashmir
Genre: Pop, Indie
Highlights: Known for hits like “Saiyaara”, Faheem is an emerging sensation with a unique voice and a strong presence on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. His collaborations and solo tracks often blend modern sounds with cultural depth.
---
🎤 4. Aabha Hanjura
Origin: Srinagar, Kashmir
Genre: Folk Fusion, Indie
Highlights: Aabha is one of the foremost voices reviving Kashmiri folk music. With her band Sufistication, she brings together traditional Kashmiri tunes and contemporary rhythms. Songs like “Hukus Bukus” and “Roshewalla” showcase her rich artistry.
---
🎤 5. Ishfaq Kawa
Origin: Sopore, Baramulla
Genre: Sufi, Kashmiri Folk
Highlights: Ishfaq is known for powerful renditions of traditional Sufi songs. His voice brings life to the timeless poetry of saints and mystics. He is often seen performing in cultural events across Kashmir and India.
---
🎤 6. Waqar Khan
Origin: Kashmir
Genre: Modern Kashmiri Pop
Highlights: A youth icon in Kashmir, Waqar blends Western beats with Kashmiri lyrics. His videos often reflect local life, landscapes, and emotions that connect deeply with young audiences.
---
🎤 7. Shazia Bashir
Origin: Jammu
Genre: Folk and Devotional
Highlights: Shazia is a leading female voice in Dogri and Punjabi devotional music. She has been recognized for preserving traditional tunes and promoting regional music through stage shows and recordings.
---
🎤 8. Raja Bilal
Origin: Anantnag, Kashmir
Genre: Kashmiri Pop, Classical
Highlights: Raja Bilal is known for his rich classical base and vocal prowess. He is among the few singers keeping classical Kashmiri music alive with modern appeal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Cregis At Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025: Southeast Asia's Digital Future Requires Scalable Infrastructure
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
CommentsNo comment