PM Kisan 20Th Installment: Didn't Receive ₹2000 In Your Account Yet? Here's What To Do

MENAFN - Live Mint)Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, released the PM Kisan Yojana 20th installment, disbursing ₹2,000 to each of the accounts of all eligible farmers through DBT i.e. Direct Benefit Transfer .

As part of the 20th installment of PM Kisan Yojana, a total amount of Rs20,500 crore has been sent to the bank accounts of about 9.7 crore farmers.

Haven't received ₹2000 in your account yet? Here's the helpline you can dial.

PM Kisan 20th installment: ₹2000 not credited? Here's what to do

In case, ₹2000 has not been credited to your account, you can find out the reason by calling the Kisan Call Center by dialing 1800-180-1551.

Why PM Kisan 20th installment has not been credited?

The 20th installment of PM Kisan Yojana might not have been credited yet due to the following reasons:



Incomplete e-KYC Land records not verified

Incorrect information in application

PM Kisan 20th installment time

The 20th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, amounting to ₹2000 has been disbursed via DBT. Farmers who have completed the e-KYC process will receive the amount.

As soon as the money is credited into respective bank accounts, farmers will also get an SMS alert on the mobile phone number connected to the bank account.

If you have not completed the e-KYC process yet, the installment may not be credited. Hence, its important to keep a check on the application status.

How to check if money has been credited?

In order to check if the money has been credited to your accoun , visit the official website of PM-KISAN, then go to Farmer Corner and click on Beneficiary Status.

Next, enter required details such as Aadhaar number, mobile number, or bank account number to check the status of payment.

If the status displays 'Yes' in all fields such as e-KYC, Land Seeding and Aadhaar-Bank Seeding, then the 20th installment of PM Kisan Yojana is likely to be credited to the respective accounts.

If the status is 'No' then you will need to make the relevant corrections.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, eligible farmers receive a financial assistance of ₹6000 every year, which is transferred directly to their bank accounts in three equal installments – amounting to ₹2000 each.