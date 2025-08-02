MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 1, 2025 2:47 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on DevSecOps in the Age of AI and Automation

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on 'DevSecOps in the Age of AI and Automation'. This masterclass will explore how modern software development and security practices are evolving with the integration of artificial intelligence and automation. It will begin by examining the current state of DevSecOps in 2025, highlighting the shift from traditional methodologies to more intelligent, adaptive approaches. The session will dive into the role of AI and automation in streamlining security processes, detecting vulnerabilities, and enhancing development pipelines. Participants will gain insights into emerging trends that are reshaping the way security is embedded into DevOps workflows, ensuring faster and more resilient delivery cycles. The masterclass will also present a forward-looking vision of DevSecOps for 2030, addressing strategies to future-proof systems against increasingly complex cyber threats. Real-world use cases will be shared to demonstrate how organizations are applying AI-driven DevSecOps solutions in practical scenarios. An interactive Q&A will allow participants to explore key concepts further, followed by essential takeaways and curated resources for continued learning.

When

28 Aug (Thu)

08:00 – 09:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

This masterclass will offer a focused opportunity for cybersecurity professionals, developers, and DevOps engineers to align their skills with the evolving demands of modern software security. With AI and automation becoming central to DevSecOps practices, understanding their practical implementation is no longer optional; it's essential. The session will address the pressing need for integrating security earlier and more efficiently in development cycles, a shift that demands new perspectives and tools. By attending, participants can explore how leading organizations are adapting DevSecOps strategies to meet future challenges, reduce vulnerabilities, and maintain compliance in dynamic environments. The format will encourage active engagement, allowing attendees to clarify concepts, exchange insights, and build awareness of industry-relevant trends. For professionals aiming to stay ahead in a security-first development ecosystem, this masterclass will act as a stepping stone toward mastering emerging technologies and refining their DevSecOps approach in an age increasingly driven by AI, automation, and speed.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Agenda

. DevSecOps in 2025 and Beyond

. From Traditional to Intelligent DevSecOps

. AI, Automation & Security: Emerging Trends

. Vision 2030: Future-Proofing DevSecOps

. DevSecOps in Action: Real-World Use Cases

. Interactive Q&A: Ask Me Anything on DevSecOps & AI

. Final Takeaways & Resources

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

