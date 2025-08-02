Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Moh: Recalling Nationals' Sacrifices During Iraqi Invasion

2025-08-02 09:05:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health (MoH) Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi remembered with pride on Saturday Kuwaitis' sacrifices which were written in the country's history, and showed steadfastness of people during the Iraqi invasion.
Commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Iraqi brutal invasion, August 2, 1990, Al-Awadhi said it is a landmark day as Kuwaiti nationals inside the country and beyond kept united behind their legitimate leader in a way that mirrored an eternal humanitarian and national scene.
At the heart of that battle, medical teams were up to responsibilities, despite the shortage of resources and tough conditions, he affirmed, noting that they provided care to those wounded.
"We are proud of our medical teams and all that contributed to providing services during the most challenging conditions," he said.
These offerings will remain engraved into the country's history and a source of inspiration of generations, he stated.
He prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain security and safety in Kuwait and its people, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
