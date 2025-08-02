Celebration Goes Wrong: Bakery Of Shark Tank India Fame Makes Blunder On Birthday Cake, Writes Embarrassing Message

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Reddit user recently shared their disappointing experience with Creme Castle. Their mother's birthday celebration turned into a meme moment.

The user paid ₹400 for a 300g chocolate truffle bento cake. The birthday cake order, placed via Swiggy, asked for the message“Mummy” written in frosting.

However, the bakery misunderstood and wrote“MUMMY... TEXT WITH FROSTING...” directly on the cake.

When the customer contacted the brand on WhatsApp, customer service allegedly offered no help. It simply stated that a refund or change wasn't possible.

Despite the user demanding accountability and calling out the ruined celebration, Creme Castle allegedly refused to resolve the issue. The screenshots of the order slip, cake and chat were posted under the“r/sharktankindia” subreddit. Here's why.

Creme Castle was featured on Shark Tank India Season 3, Episode 35. The bakery, run by Pranjay Mittal and Veena Mittal from Noida, is known for customised cakes delivered within two hours.

The company offer cakes, pastries cheesecakes and more. The company claimed to offer 40% lower prices than other brands.

“No bakery in the world has more designs and flavour profiles than Creme Castle,” Pranjay Mittal claimed on the Shark Tank India episode.

It has many outlets in Delhi NCR. Before appearing on the show, it already served over 5 lakh customers, it said.

On the show, the company asked for ₹60 lakh for 1.5% equity, valuing their brand at ₹40 crore. After discussions, CarDekho's Amit Jain invested ₹60 lakh for 2.5% equity.

LiveMint has reached out to the company and is awaiting a formal statement. Meanwhile, a company insider said the company had already settled the dispute with the customer.

Some social media users shared similar experiences in the Reddit thread. One of them criticised the bakery and claimed their family had suffered from food poisoning after eating the company's fruit cake.

“Complained but ZERO replies. No accountability,” the user wrote.

However, some users thought it was not an issue to ask for a refund for.

“Honestly, all you had to do was remove the chocolate disc on which it was written. Why make such a fuss? And I agree it was very weird of you to ask for refund for such petty thing,” one user said.

The OP replied,“I didn't ask for a refund. I asked for a replacement or at least them fixing the issue. They were refusing to co-operate at all which was frustrating.”