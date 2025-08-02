CBI Court Sentences Railway Engineer To Three Years In Bribery Case
The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 8, 2019, after the accused was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.
According to the CBI, Meena, who was posted in Suratgarh at the time, had demanded the bribe from a complainant in exchange for allowing the laying of a pipeline beneath the railway track at KM 71/5.6 on the Suratgarh–Anupgarh section. Following the trap operation and arrest, the CBI carried out a detailed investigation and filed a chargesheet on December 16, 2019.
The case was taken up by the Special Judge for CBI cases in Jodhpur, and charges were formally framed soon after.
“The accused was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for allowing the laying of pipeline under the railway track at KM 71/5.6 Suratgarh Anupgarh Section,” the agency said in its press statement.
After a prolonged legal process and trial, the court delivered its verdict on July 31, 2025. The judge found Ram Hari Meena guilty of corruption and sentenced him to three years of simple imprisonment. Additionally, a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the convict.
The CBI, in its official press release issued on August 2, 2025, confirmed the sentencing and reiterated its commitment to pursuing corruption cases involving public servants across sectors, including the critical infrastructure domain of Indian Railways.
This conviction is seen as a step forward in the ongoing efforts by investigative agencies to clamp down on corruption in government services and ensure accountability among officials in positions of authority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment