Rubina Dilaik On If She Believes In Discussing Everything With Her Partner Abhinav Shukla

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik will soon be seen in the highly-awaited reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga" with her actor husband Abhinav Shukla.

Interacting exclusively with IANS, she was asked if she believes in discussing everything with her partner.

To this, Rubina reacted by saying, "Avoid is a strong word, and I've never done that. Avoiding is a no-no, but discussing absolutely everything is also not wise in a relationship."

"Sometimes it's better to leave certain things as they are after understanding them," she added.

When asked if she and Abhinav ignore fights, Rubina denied, saying, "Ignoring is not the way. Now we've learned to pick our battles. Some fights need to be resolved thoughtfully, while others are too trivial to give importance to."

The 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant noted that the key is to know what matters at what point in time.

Sharing how these two handle disagreements, Abhinav said, "Some issues can be solved in a few hours, some in a few days, and some take more time. We decide how much energy a problem deserves depending on its nature."

He added, "Problems come in different shapes, sizes, and timings. But in our case, like I always say,“Whatever you say, baby.” That line has now become famous."

Rubina and Abhinav were blessed with twin girls- Jeeva and Edhaa on November 27, 2024.

Revealing what made them choose the show after having kids, Rubina shared that ever since becoming a mother, she wanted to spend more time with her husband. "I wanted to have some fun, so I took up this show," she said.

With Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui as the hosts, the show will also see Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker with Fahad Ahmed as contestants.

“Pati Patni Aur Panga” will be premiering on Colors TV on Saturday.