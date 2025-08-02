Azerbaijan Plans To Expand SOCAR Operations In Middle East - Minister (Update)
The minister noted that the launch of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline has confirmed both the demand for Azerbaijani gas in the Middle Eastern market and the feasibility of delivering it under competitive terms.
"I want to emphasize once again that, considering the nature of this agreement, I would like to express my gratitude to our Turkish brothers and colleagues. They have created favorable conditions for the transit of this gas. From this perspective, we are planning to expand SOCAR's operations in the region in the future.
The objective is not merely to increase or maintain export volumes, but to fully meet the commitments undertaken within the scope of the agreement. Additionally, the goal is for this initiative to contribute to the international standing of our country," the minister added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment