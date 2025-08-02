Azerbaijan Plans To Expand SOCAR Operations In Middle East - Minister (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)We have undertaken full contractual obligations related to this project. In the future, we plan to expand SOCAR's (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) activities in the Middle East, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, told reporters at the inauguration ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Trend 's correspondent dispatched to Türkiye reports.

The minister noted that the launch of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline has confirmed both the demand for Azerbaijani gas in the Middle Eastern market and the feasibility of delivering it under competitive terms.

"I want to emphasize once again that, considering the nature of this agreement, I would like to express my gratitude to our Turkish brothers and colleagues. They have created favorable conditions for the transit of this gas. From this perspective, we are planning to expand SOCAR's operations in the region in the future.

The objective is not merely to increase or maintain export volumes, but to fully meet the commitments undertaken within the scope of the agreement. Additionally, the goal is for this initiative to contribute to the international standing of our country," the minister added.