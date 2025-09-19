BJP Announces Candidate For Mizoram's Dampa Assembly Seat Bypoll

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Aizawl, Sep 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced its candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Dampa assembly constituency in Mizoram.

BJP's National General Secretary and Headquarters in-charge Arun Singh in a statement said that the Central Election Committee of the party has selected Lalhmingthanga as the candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Dampa assembly constituency in Mizoram.

Lalhmingthanga recently joined the BJP.

Dampa seat in western Mizoram's Mamit district fell vacant after its incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga died on July 21.

However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the bypoll. Political observers said that the forthcoming by-election to the Dampa Assembly seat is likely to be a four-corner contest.

State Congress President Lal Thanzara earlier said that the party is hopeful it will win the bypoll to Dampa constituency. The Congress leader claimed that the people of Dampa have strong faith in the Congress, which governed Mizoram for many years.

Thanzara said if the Congress wins the Dampa bypoll, it would brighten the party's prospects for the 2028 state Assembly elections.

He added that the Congress is also preparing for the 2026 Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, which would serve as a stepping stone to regaining power in the 2028 assembly polls.

Lal Thanzara, who is the younger brother of former Chief Minister and former long term state party chief Lal Thanhawla, a father figure of the Congress in Mizoram, claimed that huge number of people felt upset after Congress failed to return to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

The Congress leader asserted that the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is gradually paving the way for the Congress to return to power in the northeastern state.

The ruling ZPM and main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) have already named their candidates for the bypoll.

The MNF and ZPM have already announced their candidates. Former health minister R. Lalthangliana will be MNF candidate while ZPM nominated well-known Mizo singer Vanlalsailova.

The Dampa constituency, bordering Bangladesh, has a significant minority population, including Chakmas and Reang tribals.