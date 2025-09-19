Asia Cup: Dunith Wellalage To Rejoin Sri Lanka Squad After Paying Last Respects To Father

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Sep 19 (IANS) Bereaved Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage will return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday night after paying his last respects to his late father, Suranga Wellalage, who died of a heart attack on Thursday.

“Dunith Wellalage, who returned home to pay his last respects to his late father, will rejoin the team tomorrow morning. He will travel to the UAE tonight, accompanied by Team Manager Mahinda Halangode,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement on Friday.

The 22-year-old allrounder had played his first match of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi when his father passed away. He was only informed of the tragedy after the conclusion of the game, with head coach Sanath Jayasuriya and team manager breaking the news.

Wellalage immediately flew back home but is set to rejoin the squad ahead of Sri Lanka's Asia Cup Super Four opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on Saturday, where he will be available for selection.

Jayasuriya expressed his grief on social media, posting an emotional tribute to the late Suranga Wellalage.“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Suranga Wellalage, a father, a cricketer, and a man who raised a son the entire nation is proud of. Dunith, your father was a cricketer himself, and he can be truly proud of the son he raised. His values, his love for the game, and his spirit live on through you,” he wrote on Facebook.

"I know how strong you are, and I have no doubt that you will continue to make him proud by winning many games for Sri Lanka. At this difficult moment, please remember that you are not alone. I will be there for you like a father-guiding you, standing with you, and supporting you every step of the way. The entire team, the nation, and everyone who loves this sport are by your side," he said.

Wellalage, who has so far represented Sri Lanka in one Test, 31 ODIs and five T20Is, has taken a combined 46 wickets and scored 427 runs. The left-arm spinner is best remembered for his standout ODI spells against India - 5/27 during a bilateral series last year and 5/40 in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, have been in strong form at the Asia Cup, winning all three of their group-stage matches to top the table. They began their campaign with a six-wicket win over the UAE, followed by a four-wicket triumph against Hong Kong, and then beat Afghanistan by six wickets on Thursday, the same match in which Wellalage suffered his personal tragedy.