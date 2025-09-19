Maha CM Directs Change In Criteria Of Solar Agri Pump Scheme For Farmers' Demands

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, directed the state Energy department to issue the guidelines for changing the criteria of the Solar Agricultural Pump Scheme as per the demands of the farmers.

He was speaking at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) holding company.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that farmers are demanding changes in the criteria of the solar agricultural pump scheme.

The energy department should keep the problems in mind and issue guidelines, he added.

"The MSEB Holding Company should increase communication with the state-run electricity distribution company Mahavitaran, the electricity transmission company MahaTransco and the electricity generation company MahaGenco while working and the project should be out on fast track," he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the MahaTransco has earned a profit of nearly Rs 1,800 crore in the financial year 2024-25 and it has performed well by fulfilling the parameters of the Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

He expressed the hope that MahaTransco will perform better in the coming year by maintaining consistency in this.

CM Fadnavis congratulated Mahavitaran for securing first place by scoring 93 out of 100 marks in the ranking determined by the Union Ministry of Power.

Earlier, he said that by 2030, 58 per cent of Maharashtra's energy mix will come from renewable energy.

"By 2026, 16,000 MW of electricity provided to farmers in the state will be provided entirely from solar energy. This will reduce subsidies on electricity tariffs and electricity tariffs for industries will be reduced every year for the next five years," he added.

With regard to energy storage through pumped storage hydro projects, the Chief Minister said that Maharashtra has so far decided to develop pumped storage projects of 75,000 MW, of which 7,000 MW of power generation will start in two years.

This will make green power available 24/7 and Maharashtra will do a great job in stabilising the country's grid, he added.