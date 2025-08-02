Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brunei, Sarawak Showcase Enhances Trade Collaboration

2025-08-02 06:22:19
(MENAFN) A food, creative, and handicraft exhibition co-hosted by Brunei and Sarawak, Malaysia, marks a significant step toward enhancing collaboration in trade, tourism, and sustainable development, a senior Bruneian official stated on Saturday.

The event, launched as the Brunei-Sarawak Cultural Link and Taste showcase, serves as a vital platform for local entrepreneurs in the food, creative, and handicraft sectors, according to Haji Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, Brunei’s Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy.

Speaking at the event's opening, the minister emphasized that the showcase not only fosters economic growth but also strengthens the cultural bond between the two regions, united by centuries of shared heritage, language, and traditions.

The two-day event features more than 40 booths displaying authentic products from local artisans and producers.

