Putin challanges constitutional legitimacy of Zelensky’s claim to power
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has questioned the constitutional legitimacy of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s claim to power, dismissing Zelensky’s recent call for regime change in Moscow. This statement followed Zelensky’s appeal to Ukraine’s international allies to support efforts aimed at toppling the Russian government, warning that if Moscow remains unchecked, it would continue attempts to destabilize neighboring countries even if a ceasefire is reached.
Putin emphasized that Russia’s political system is firmly rooted in its Constitution, and that the current government was established in full compliance with that legal framework. In contrast, he argued, Ukraine’s leadership lacks such a constitutional basis. Zelensky, elected in 2019, has extended his time in office beyond the official end of his term by invoking martial law provisions that postpone elections during wartime. Putin highlighted that, according to the Ukrainian Constitution, presidential authority should transfer to the parliamentary speaker if a successor is not elected.
While the Kremlin has generally treated Zelensky’s status as a domestic issue for Ukraine, it has expressed skepticism regarding the validity of any international agreements he might enter into, including a possible peace deal with Russia, suggesting such accords could be legally contested later.
Polling data reportedly show that Zelensky would likely be defeated in a fair election, with retired General Valery Zaluzhny identified by voters as a favored alternative. Putin made these comments during a joint event with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko after their visit to Valaam Monastery, a significant Orthodox Christian site located on an island in Lake Ladoga, Russia.
