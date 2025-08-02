Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia’s richest individuals net worth grows by twenty billion dollars

2025-08-02 06:07:02
(MENAFN) The net worth of Russia’s richest individuals grew by $20.4 billion in the first half of 2025, driven largely by strong performance in the commodities sector, according to recent figures from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Vladimir Potanin, who holds the controlling stake in Norilsk Nickel, remained the country’s wealthiest person, increasing his fortune by $2.5 billion to a total of $30.4 billion. Following him was Vagit Alekperov, the founder of Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil company, who added $1.1 billion, bringing his wealth to $26.5 billion.

Alexey Mordashov, chairman of the steel giant Severstal, rose to third place after his net worth grew by $1.9 billion, reaching $25.2 billion. Meanwhile, Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of Novatek, the nation’s second-largest natural gas producer, saw his wealth increase by $1.4 billion, totaling $23.8 billion.

The largest decline among the top billionaires was experienced by Vladimir Lisin, majority owner of steelmaker NLMK, whose net worth fell by $3.5 billion to $22.2 billion, a drop attributed to softer steel prices.

