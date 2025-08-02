Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Village Leaves Two Injured, Nearly 100 Homes Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this in a post on Telegram .

"Russian forces attacked a village in the Zaporizhzhia district. Two people were injured and hospitalized," Fedorov wrote.

He noted that around 100 private houses sustained damage as a result of the attack, with shattered windows, destroyed roofs, and broken doors.

The strike also caused fires in a residential home, outbuildings, and surrounding areas. Emergency services managed to contain the blaze.

A local school and outpatient clinic also sustained damage.

Emergency crews are currently working at the scene, assessing destruction and providing necessary assistance.

Russian forces carried out 579 strikes across the Zaporizhzhia region on August 1, targeting 11 settlements and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration