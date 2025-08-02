Technique Used In Child Pornography Cases To Nab Culprits Adopted To Establish Identity Of Prajwal Revanna In Obscene Videos

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which secured the conviction of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the obscene video and rape case involving a 47-year-old woman, used advanced techniques adopted in international child pornography investigations to establish his identity, sources stated on Saturday.

The Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru convicted Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday. The quantum of punishment is scheduled to be pronounced on Saturday.

The major challenge in the case was identifying Prajwal Revanna in the sexual assault video, which only showed the victim and the lower half of the perpetrator's body.

SIT officials revealed this was the most difficult aspect of the investigation, as the general perception was that Prajwal might escape punishment due to the absence of his visible face in any of the hundreds of videos.

Investigators took cues from cases in Turkey ad Japan, where a man was identified by comparing body features, including genitalia and scars, in a case involving obscene images sent to a girl.

In Prajwal's case, screenshots from the video were carefully examined. Visible body parts - such as genitals, palms, fingers, ankles, toes, and feet - were forensically analysed.

A special team comprising forensic experts, dermatologists, urologists, and orthopedists compared these features with those of Prajwal.

Voice analysis was also conducted, as Prajwal's voice was recorded in the video during the sexual assault.

Investigators scientifically confirmed his identity based on distinct features, including a mole on his left middle finger, a scar on his left hand, and his bone structure.

Police had also seized a petticoat from the service quarters at the farmhouse, which was found to contain semen matching Prajwal's DNA. Investigators also detected the victim's DNA on the garment. Remarkably, the petticoat had remained untouched for nearly three years, hence usable forensic samples were successfully retrieved.

The obscene video case surfaced during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Thousands of pen drives containing sexually explicit videos of Prajwal Revanna were found scattered across the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, from where he was contesting for a second term.

The seat was previously held by his grandfather, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The videos sparked a major controversy in Karnataka, as footage involving JD(S) party workers and even a woman police officer emerged.

On April 26, 2024, Prajwal Revanna absconded to a foreign country using a diplomatic passport, soon after the voting day. On April 27, 2024, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna from the party on April 30, 2024. On May 1, 2024, while absconding, Prajwal made his first social media post from a foreign location.

On May 2, 2024, a former maid filed a police complaint alleging she was sexually assaulted by both Prajwal and his father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna. On May 3, 2024, the complainant was abducted and later tracked down to a farmhouse, where she was rescued by authorities.

On May 4, 2024, MLA H.D. Revanna was arrested. On May 7, 2024, a Blue Corner Notice was issued against Prajwal Revanna. On May 23, 2024, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda made a public appeal for Prajwal to return to India.

On May 27, 2024, Prajwal announced that he would return to India on May 31, 2024. On May 31, 2024, Prajwal was arrested at Bengaluru International Airport. On August 1, 2024, the Special Court pronounced Prajwal Revanna guilty.

Prajwal Revanna is convicted under the IPC Sections 376 (2) (N) for offence of committing rape repeatedly on the same woman and being a public servant committing rape on a woman in custody, 376 (2) (K) for being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman, 354 (B) for use of criminal force to a woman with the intent to disrobe her, 354 (C) for offence of voyeurism, watching, capturing images of woman and IT Act 66 (E) for violation of privacy.