Best Antivirus (August 2025): Avast Named Top Cybersecurity Software By Software Experts

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital threats evolve and user reliance on personal devices grows, the need for robust, multi-platform cybersecurity solutions has never been more urgent. This month, Software Experts has recognized Avast as the Best Antivirus in its latest evaluation, citing the software's strong threat detection capabilities, wide platform support, and comprehensive privacy features.

Avast - a leading global provider of digital security software, known for protecting consumers and businesses across multiple devices through real-time antivirus, privacy, and performance solutions.

The evaluation by Software Experts highlights Avast's consistent performance in independent testing and its ability to address the realities of modern cyber risks. While Windows has traditionally been the primary target for malware and remote attacks, macOS and mobile platforms have seen a steady rise in threat activity. In today's digital environment, security tools must deliver cross-platform protection, real-time monitoring, and adaptive safeguards against phishing, ransomware, and spyware.

Avast Premium Security , for instance, includes malware detection, phishing protection, ransomware shields, and web threat prevention. It is available in two plan options: a single-device subscription and a multi-device plan that supports up to 10 devices across desktop and mobile platforms. The multi-device version is suited for individuals and families managing a mix of personal and work devices.

Driven by a commitment to strengthen scam protection for today's users, Avast has introduced Scam Guardian Pro, an AI-powered feature now included in Avast Premium Security. Scam Guardian Pro offers a multi-layered defense against online scams through three key tools: Avast Assistant, which provides 24/7 real-time guidance on suspicious websites, messages, emails, and links using natural language interaction; Web Guard, which continuously scans website content and code to detect hidden threats; and Email Guard, which uses contextual AI to flag potentially dangerous emails before they're opened.

Avast Ultimate extends this offering through a bundled suite that includes Premium Security along with SecureLine VPN, AntiTrack, and Cleanup Premium. The suite is designed to provide a complete solution across protection, privacy, and performance. Users can install and activate the apps together or use them independently, depending on their device and preference.

SecureLine VPN offers encryption to support secure internet use on public Wi-Fi networks. AntiTrack helps prevent online tracking by websites and advertisers. Cleanup Premium removes unnecessary files and applications, helping improve device performance and system efficiency.

Avast's recognition by Software Experts follows a series of third-party certifications that underscore the product's reliability and performance.

In 2024, AV-Test awarded Avast the Best MacOS Security Award for Consumer Users, noting that "one of the best products for protecting macOS is definitely Avast Security." The same year, Avast earned a perfect score of 30 out of 30 in protection, performance, and usability, blocking 100 percent of real-world threats.

In 2023, AV-Comparatives named Avast a Top-Rated Product, achieving Advanced+ in six out of seven categories and earning Gold awards in both Real-World and Malware Protection tests. The platform was praised for its usability, interface, and threat detection.

Virus Bulletin gave Avast an A+ grade, citing a 99.69 percent malware detection rate with no false positives. In the AVLab Internet Banking Protection Test, Avast was rated Approved for its dedicated banking mode, which uses a virtual desktop to isolate sensitive sessions and limit exposure to malware.

As digital usage continues to expand across personal, professional, and financial domains, antivirus software has taken on a broader role in managing not only security but privacy and performance. Devices operating on macOS, once considered inherently safer, are increasingly vulnerable to targeted exploits. Mobile devices, especially those used for banking, messaging, and authentication, are also key points of risk. In this environment, a platform-agnostic solution that addresses multiple dimensions of cybersecurity is increasingly necessary.

Avast's software is available worldwide and supports more than 435 million users. Its technologies are certified by leading independent labs, including AV-Test, AV-Comparatives, Virus Bulletin, ICSA Labs, OPSWAT, and VB100.

Software Experts notes that Avast's combination of platform compatibility, consistent test performance, and built-in privacy tools makes it well suited for current cybersecurity demands. The recognition reflects both product capability and alignment with the growing expectations of users who need to stay secure across devices and networks.

About Avast

Avast is a leader in digital security and privacy, and part of GenTM (NASDAQ: GEN ), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Avast protects hundreds of millions of users from online threats, for Mobile, PC or Mac, and is top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Learn more at Avast.

About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

