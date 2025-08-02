403
Fuel rate increase ignites fatal protest in Angola
(MENAFN) At least 22 people, including a police officer, have died and nearly 200 others were injured during violent protests in Angola sparked by a recent fuel price hike, Interior Minister Manuel Homem reported. Speaking at a government meeting on Wednesday, Homem said over 1,200 protesters were arrested for vandalism and looting. Across the country, 66 stores and 25 vehicles were damaged, while banks, supermarkets, and warehouses were also targeted by looters.
The unrest began earlier this week when minibus taxi groups launched a three-day strike in response to the government’s decision to raise diesel prices by about one-third. This measure aims to reduce costly fuel subsidies and improve public finances. Protesters took to the streets of the capital Luanda, with reports of sporadic gunfire on Monday and Tuesday. Similar clashes between demonstrators and security forces occurred in Benguela, Huambo, and Huila provinces.
The Angolan presidency condemned the protests, claiming that infiltrators with criminal intentions had escalated the situation beyond legitimate demands, posing a threat to public order. Interior Minister Homem emphasized that while peaceful protests are allowed, acts of vandalism will be met with a strong response.
Angola, Africa’s second-largest oil producer after Nigeria, has been gradually removing fuel subsidies since 2023. The government’s decision follows advice from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to redirect public funds toward sectors like health and education. Similar subsidy cuts in Nigeria last year led to widespread protests amid rising living costs, with Nigerian labor unions blaming IMF and World Bank loan conditions for worsening economic hardships.
