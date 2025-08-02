Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Plans To Expand SOCAR Operations In Middle East - Minister

2025-08-02 05:08:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KILIS, TÜRKİYE, August 2.​ We have undertaken full contractual obligations related to this project. In the future, we plan to expand SOCAR's (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) activities in the Middle East, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, told reporters at the inauguration ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Trend 's correspondent dispatched to Türkiye reports.

