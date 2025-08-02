Ukraine Must Bolster Defense Regardless Of Peace Talks, As Russia Will Not Disappear Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhiy Goncharov, Executive Director of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI), said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Sooner or later, the hot phase of the war will end, but Russia is not going to disappear tomorrow. Even in the event of a temporary or full ceasefire, little is likely to change in the mindset of the Russian public, which has been indoctrinated for years with ideas about 'liberating the brotherly people,' 'destroying the Kyiv regime,' and other such nonsense. The Kremlin's aggressive policies won't change either. They tend to reconsider only when a drone strikes - or better yet, several at once," Goncharov said.

He noted that believing the end of the war depends on a single individual is misguided.

“I am convinced that the current Russian dictatorial regime is a product of the Russian people and their deeply rooted chauvinism and imperialist mindset. These traits have long defined Russia's worldview. That's why we must remain vigilant and recognize the urgent need to strengthen our defense capabilities,” he added.

According to Goncharov, Ukraine's defense sector has the potential to generate USD 30–35 billion annually, with even greater capacity possible through targeted investment and workforce expansion. At present, only about one-third of this potential is being realized, indicating substantial room for growth.

As reported by Ukrinform, the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries showcased the products of Ukrainian companies and defense enterprises at IDEF-2025-the International Defense Exhibition in Istanbul, one of the largest defense industry events in the region.