Russian Drone Strikes Ukrposhta Vehicle In Sumy Region, Injuring Two
"In the Sumy district, an Ukrposhta vehicle came under enemy attack. The driver and a postal worker were injured. They managed to reach a hospital on their own and are currently undergoing medical examination," Hryhorov wrote.
The vehicle sustained damage.Read also: Russian forces launch 579 attacks across Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours
Russian forces shelled the Sumy region more than 70 times over the past day, injuring a civilian woman.
Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine
