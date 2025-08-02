Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Strikes Ukrposhta Vehicle In Sumy Region, Injuring Two

Russian Drone Strikes Ukrposhta Vehicle In Sumy Region, Injuring Two


2025-08-02 05:08:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Sumy district, an Ukrposhta vehicle came under enemy attack. The driver and a postal worker were injured. They managed to reach a hospital on their own and are currently undergoing medical examination," Hryhorov wrote.

The vehicle sustained damage.

Read also: Russian forces launch 579 attacks across Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours

Russian forces shelled the Sumy region more than 70 times over the past day, injuring a civilian woman.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

MENAFN02082025000193011044ID1109876024

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search