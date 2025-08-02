Russian Drone Strikes Ukrposhta Vehicle In Sumy Region, Injuring Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Sumy district, an Ukrposhta vehicle came under enemy attack. The driver and a postal worker were injured. They managed to reach a hospital on their own and are currently undergoing medical examination," Hryhorov wrote.

The vehicle sustained damage.

Russian forces launch 579 attacks across Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours

Russian forces shelled the Sumy region more than 70 times over the past day, injuring a civilian woman.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine