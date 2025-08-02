403
African Union refuses new rival administration in Sudan
(MENAFN) The African Union, Arab League, and Saudi Arabia have condemned Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for announcing a rival government amid the country’s ongoing conflict. In a statement on Tuesday, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) warned that this move risks further fragmenting Sudan, which has been torn by a civil war between the RSF and the national army for over two years.
The PSC reaffirmed respect for Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging AU member states and the international community not to recognize or support the newly declared parallel government.
On Saturday, the Sudan Founding Alliance (TASIS), a coalition aligned with the RSF, proclaimed the establishment of a government focused on creating an “inclusive homeland” based on freedom, justice, and equality. The coalition named RSF commander General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo as chairman of a 15-member presidential council, with rebel leader Abdelaziz Adam al-Hilu as vice chairman.
Before the conflict erupted in April 2023, Gen. Dagalo and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) commander Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan jointly led Sudan through the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) after the 2019 coup that ousted former President Omar al-Bashir.
The SAF dismissed the RSF’s new government as a deceptive attempt to seize power for personal gain. The Arab League also criticized the move on Sunday, calling it a “blatant challenge” to the Sudanese people’s will and a military attempt to force control, warning it threatens regional peace and stability.
On Tuesday, the African Union reaffirmed its recognition of the TSC and the civilian transitional government as Sudan’s legitimate authorities and called for an immediate ceasefire and renewed talks. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry similarly urged Sudan’s factions to avoid further division and chaos.
