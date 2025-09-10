Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Samara Mcphedran The Conversation

2025-09-10 01:54:45
Principal Research Fellow, Violence Research and Prevention Program, Griffith University

Dr McPhedran's research expertise includes gun violence and injury prevention, homicide, domestic and family violence, firearms legislation and policy, and social and health policy analysis. In addition to her academic role at Griffith University, she is also the Executive Director (Analysis, Policy and Strategy) at the Violence Prevention Institute Australia.

Experience
  • 2024–present Principal Research Fellow, Griffith University
  • 2025–present Executive Director, Violence Prevention Institute
  • 2021–2024 Honorary Associate Professor, University of Queensland
  • 2018–2020 Director, Homicide Research Unit, Griffith University
  • 2016–2020 Deputy Director, Violence Research and Prevention Program, Griffith University
Education
  • University of Sydney, PhD


