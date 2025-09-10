Samara Mcphedran The Conversation
Dr McPhedran's research expertise includes gun violence and injury prevention, homicide, domestic and family violence, firearms legislation and policy, and social and health policy analysis. In addition to her academic role at Griffith University, she is also the Executive Director (Analysis, Policy and Strategy) at the Violence Prevention Institute Australia.Experience
2024–present
Principal Research Fellow, Griffith University
2025–present
Executive Director, Violence Prevention Institute
2021–2024
Honorary Associate Professor, University of Queensland
2018–2020
Director, Homicide Research Unit, Griffith University
2016–2020
Deputy Director, Violence Research and Prevention Program, Griffith University
University of Sydney, PhD
