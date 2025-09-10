Samara Mcphedran The Conversation

Dr McPhedran's research expertise includes gun violence and injury prevention, homicide, domestic and family violence, firearms legislation and policy, and social and health policy analysis. In addition to her academic role at Griffith University, she is also the Executive Director (Analysis, Policy and Strategy) at the Violence Prevention Institute Australia.

