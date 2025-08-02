Dog Chase Causes Bike Accident In Srinagar's Bemina, Man Critically Injured
The victim, identified as Naseer Ahmed Khan, a resident of MIG Colony Bemina, was riding his motorcycle when stray dogs reportedly began chasing him. In a bid to escape, Khan lost control of his two-wheeler, which skidded off the road.
Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred suddenly, and locals rushed to his aid and immediately shifted him to JVC Bemina Hospital, where doctors said he had sustained a serious head injury. His condition is stated to be critical.
The incident has once again raised concerns about the growing menace of stray dogs in Srinagar, with locals repeatedly urging authorities to take urgent action to prevent such life-threatening encounters. (KNT)Read Also 2 CRPF Troopers Among 7 Injured In Stray Dog Attack In South Kashmir Lingering Canine Crisis
