403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK prohibts use of ninja swords in public
(MENAFN) As part of a renewed government initiative to combat violent crime, England and Wales have officially prohibited the possession of ninja swords in public, with offenders now facing up to four years in prison. The updated restrictions took effect on Friday and were confirmed by the UK Home Office.
This legislative move follows a month-long weapons amnesty that led to over 1,000 blades being voluntarily turned in, reflecting ongoing efforts to reduce the availability of dangerous objects on the streets. The decision comes in the wake of several deadly incidents involving bladed weapons. In one of the most shocking cases of 2024, a teenager named Axel Rudakubana killed three girls and injured ten others at a children’s event in Southport.
The attack spurred public outrage and prompted officials to commit to tighter regulations on online sales of knives, stricter age verification, and outright bans on certain bladed weapons, including zombie knives, machetes, and now ninja swords.
During the same year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the level of knife-related violence as an “epidemic,” vowing that the government would take strong action. He later confirmed ninja swords would be included in the list of banned weapons and reiterated his commitment to deliver tougher laws.
This measure forms part of “Ronan’s Law,” introduced in memory of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was fatally attacked with a ninja sword in 2022. According to the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), the new policy is designed to curb gang violence and make it easier for police to confiscate such weapons.
The APCC also emphasized the importance of understanding the root causes of knife carrying and finding preventive strategies. Under the new rules, keeping a ninja sword at home could result in up to six months in jail—a penalty that could increase to two years if further changes outlined in the proposed Crime and Policing Bill are passed.
Government data shows that knife crime in England and Wales has surged by 87% over the last ten years. Nearly 55,000 incidents were logged in the past year alone, marking a 2% rise compared to 2023.
This legislative move follows a month-long weapons amnesty that led to over 1,000 blades being voluntarily turned in, reflecting ongoing efforts to reduce the availability of dangerous objects on the streets. The decision comes in the wake of several deadly incidents involving bladed weapons. In one of the most shocking cases of 2024, a teenager named Axel Rudakubana killed three girls and injured ten others at a children’s event in Southport.
The attack spurred public outrage and prompted officials to commit to tighter regulations on online sales of knives, stricter age verification, and outright bans on certain bladed weapons, including zombie knives, machetes, and now ninja swords.
During the same year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the level of knife-related violence as an “epidemic,” vowing that the government would take strong action. He later confirmed ninja swords would be included in the list of banned weapons and reiterated his commitment to deliver tougher laws.
This measure forms part of “Ronan’s Law,” introduced in memory of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was fatally attacked with a ninja sword in 2022. According to the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), the new policy is designed to curb gang violence and make it easier for police to confiscate such weapons.
The APCC also emphasized the importance of understanding the root causes of knife carrying and finding preventive strategies. Under the new rules, keeping a ninja sword at home could result in up to six months in jail—a penalty that could increase to two years if further changes outlined in the proposed Crime and Policing Bill are passed.
Government data shows that knife crime in England and Wales has surged by 87% over the last ten years. Nearly 55,000 incidents were logged in the past year alone, marking a 2% rise compared to 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment