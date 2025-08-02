You're Truly Our Sundari, Says Actor Nakul's Wife Sruthi To Their Daughter Akira On Her Fifth Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) Sruthi Nakul, the wife of Tamil actor Nakul, has now penned an adorable birthday post for their daughter Akira, in which she has called the child as being truly their "Sundari".

Taking to her Instagram page to post a really cute video of Akira from the time she was born until the time she turned five years old, Sruthi Nakul wrote, "5 years of Akira! The day she was born both @actornakkhul and I were born again not only as a father and as a mother but as a whole new version of ourselves ! She's the kind of warmth that no words can ever describe. She made us parents and filled our home with love, joy , kindness and best kind of hugs!"

Sruti went on to add, "So fierce, so independent and truly too gentle and thoughtful beyond her years! Loves her litter brother, her pets, her slightly sleep deprived parents and her people with her whole heart !"

Wishing her daughter a happy birthday, Sruti said, "Happiest birthday #myakira You're truly our Sundari , not just by looks but truly your heart. The world is more beautiful and more magical because of you in it ! Mumma , Pappa & Amo Love you SO much ! #myakira #khulbeetails #khulbaebee #akiraturns55 years of Akira

Actor Nakul, who was clearly impressed by the effort his wife had made to wish their daughter a happy birthday, penned a note of appreciation for her.

He said, "Baby @srubee, you're the best da! I watched you build this video from scratch, this very same day five years back, I watched you put the same love and effort to welcome Akira to this world, you've never ever given any less since the day we knew we were pregnant. I'm simply in awe! Thank you for Akira. I'm so proud of who You are. love us baby."